Colorado school gunman gets life with possibility of parole

The younger of two teens charged in the fatal shooting at a suburban Denver school last year has been sentenced to life in prison. Because he was a juvenile at the time of last year’s shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch, Alec McKinney will be eligible for parole after spending about two decades behind bars. He apologized to the parents of Kendrick Castillo, who was killed as he tried to stop the attack. He also apologized to the other students wounded as well as traumatized by the attack. The other student charged in the incident, who as 18 at the time of the shooting, is scheduled to go on trial in September.