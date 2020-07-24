Charges dropped against Thai Red Bull heir in fatal crash

BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) — Prosecutors in Thailand have dropped all charges against a Thai heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune who is accused of killing a Bangkok police officer in a 2012 car crash. Thai police say prosecutors informed police last month that they decided to drop the charges against Vorayuth Yoovidhya. He was wanted in connection with a high-speed hit-and-run crash that killed a police officer on motorcycle patrol. The case has raised allegations that rich and well-connected people have impunity in Thailand’s judicial system. He left Thailand in 2017, days before authorities issued an arrest warrant for him.