Turkey agrees to free 2 Czechs jailed on terror charges

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech prime minister says two Czech nationals jailed in Turkey three years ago for belonging to a Kurdish militant group have been granted early release. Andrej Babis said Friday that Miroslav Farkas and Marketa Vselichova were flying home on a Czech government plane and will be treated by doctors on arrival. Turkey accused the two of belonging to YPG, a Kurdish group that was battling Islamic State militants in Syria with the aid of U.S. airstrikes. Turkey considers YPG a terrorist group. They were arrested in 2016 and sentenced the following year. The Czech government said they had nothing to do with terrorism.