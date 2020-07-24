Seattle officials uneasy as more US agents arrive in city

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. Custom and Border Patrol agents have been sent to Seattle to protect federal property and the city’s mayor says she has been told they won’t confront protesters like federal authorities have done in Portland, Oregon. Two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press that the agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Special Response Team will be on standby in the Seattle area to help fellow federal law enforcement officials. The officials were not authorized to discuss the operation publicly and spoke to AP anonymously. The agents’ arrival comes after multiple Seattle businesses were vandalized during protests.