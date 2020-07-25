Binghamton’s ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural begins to take shape

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- 'Black Lives Matter' murals have been popping up on city streets across the country, and by the end of the weekend, Binghamton will have one of its own.

Artist Kristen Mann is the driving force behind Binghamton's mural, located on Wall Street near the Martin Luther King Jr. Promenade.

Work on painting the mural began early Saturday morning, and is scheduled to continue until Sunday evening.

"This is amazing to see us all from different backgrounds come together and get something done that really means something," Mann said.

She told 12 News she was inspired to create the mural by a similar project in Washington D.C.

"It moved me," Mann said. "It was during the time when George Floyd had just passed and I wanted to bring that back to Binghamton."

Man explained the permit process took close to a month, but the wait was worth it because it was something she believes has never been done in the city before Saturday.

Mann gave credit to Binghamton City Councilwoman Angela Riley, calling her "instrumental" in pushing that process along.

Riley said the mural is an example of what can happen when people work as a team.

"The legislature and the mayor, everyone came together to make sure this was going happen," Riley said. "That shows that we can move Binghamton forward together as one."

Mann stressed it's more than just city council approval to get the mural painted. Volunteers braved the sweltering blacktop of Wall Street to start the process of taping out the mural and getting the primer coat down.

"[Volunteers] came out, they signed up and it's all community people," Mann said. "They came here together and they're taping it out and that's how we did it."

Among the volunteers was Michelle Nesbit, who is hoping the mural sends a powerful message.

"You can't have one group feel less than, and then say 'All Lives Matter,'" Nesbit said. "This speaks volumes."

Mann said she hopes this project will help move discussion forward.

"This will help people understand that change is here," she said. "We need to keep going with these conversations, artwork, whatever we can to work together."

The mural will be unveiled to the public after it's completed Sunday evening.