Female priests now outnumber male ones in Church of Sweden

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Church of Sweden now has more female than male priests for the first time, a sign of huge strides for gender equality since the starting allowing women to be ordained in 1960. Numbers released this month show the Lutheran institution counts 1,533 women serving as priests and 1,527 men. Its archbishop and several bishops are also women. Several women priests say that while they are pleased to have parity, they also are a bit worried that men will make up a shrinking share of the clergy ranks and congregants in the pews the way things are currently going.