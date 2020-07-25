Gosselin homers twice, Wheeler sharp in Phillies’ 7-1 win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phil Gosselin hit two home runs, Didi Gregorius went deep again and new dad Zack Wheeler won his Philadelphia Phillies debut in a 7-1 victory over the Miami Marlins on Saturday. Gosselin connected for a two-run shot off Alex Vesia in the sixth inning to give the Phillies a 3-1 lead and send manager Joe Girardi on his way to his first win with the team. Gosselin homered again in the eighth for his first career multi-homer game and a 7-1 lead. Gosselin went 3 for 3 while batting eighth as the designated hitter. He had seven career home runs in 647 at-bats over seven years coming into the season.