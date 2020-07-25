Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jesus Aguilar hit a two-run homer off Aaron Nola, Sandy Alcantara pitched neatly into the seventh and the Miami Marlins beat the Phillies 5-2 on Friday night, spoiling manager Joe Girardi’s first game in Philadelphia. The Marlins opened a shortened season delayed by the coronavirus by picking up where they left off last year against the Phillies. They were 10-9 against Philadelphia in 2019, 47-96 against everyone else. Alcantara allowed two runs — one earned — and three hits, striking out seven in 6 2/3 innings. Nola gave up four runs and five hits, striking out seven in 5 1/3 innings.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jack Flaherty pitched seven solid innings, Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals opened the season by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-4. Tyler O’Neill and Dexter Fowler added solo homers for St. Louis in the first game of an unprecedented 60-game season shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic. Flaherty, who went 7-2 with an 0.91 ERA over his final 15 regular season starts last year, did not give up a run until Jacob Stallings hit two-out, two-run single just under the glove of first baseman Paul Goldschmidt in the seventh.

UNDATED (AP) — Videos of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s perimeter progress quickly made the rounds on social media, serving more as a warning than a highlight. Antetokounmpo’s shooting display was nothing spectacular. Dozens, perhaps hundreds of NBA players would knock down a few 3-pointers in a row under the same circumstances. None has the Greek Freak’s combination of size and athleticism. If Antetokounmpo can shoot like that in real games, maybe the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks can finish the job and win the title this season. But defending champion Toronto looms as a threat again. Boston and Miami also have the personnel to come out of the Eastern Conference when the NBA resumes at Walt Disney World.

TORONTO (AP) — The displaced Toronto Blue Jays will play in Buffalo, New York, this year amid the pandemic. The team had been looking for a major league ballpark after the Canadian government didn’t allow the club to play in Toronto, but was unsuccessful in securing a big league site. The Blue Jays say the greater part of their home schedule will be played in the home of the club’s Triple-A affiliate. The Blue Jays’ first game in Buffalo will be either on July 31 against the Phillies or on Aug. 11 against the Marlins.

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Soccer’s World Cup-style tournament nearly got derailed before it started with coronavirus outbreaks among two teams. Nashville and FC Dallas had to be pulled from the tournament. But the MLS bubble seems to be working since those initial problems. There have been only two other positive tests among players, coaches and staff. The league has also gone six consecutive testing cycles without a positive test. That has allowed the focus to be on the field with the knockout rounds of the tournament beginning this weekend.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Miami Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro has been placed on the injured list before their season opener at Philadelphia. The Marlins didn’t give a reason but said they expected Alfaro to return this season. The Atlanta Braves were without their top two catchers, Tyler Flowers and Travis d’Arnaud, for their opening game Friday at the New York Mets after both players showed symptoms of the coronavirus. There has been concern that catchers are especially vulnerable to the virus because they’re in close proximity to batters and the plate umpire. Manager Don Mattingly says the Marlins learned Friday morning Alfaro would be unavailable.