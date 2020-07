BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Police have blocked off an area due to a house fire at 69 Beethoven Street.

Our 12 News crew on the scene says officers have cautioned off an area in front of recreation park which runs from Schubert Street to Seminary Avenue.

Binghamton Fire officials told 12 News there are no injuries, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

