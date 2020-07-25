Israelis continue protests against PM’s handling of pandemic

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Israelis are holding several demonstrations across the country against their prime minister, with the main protest taking place in Jerusalem outside the official residence of Benjamin Netanyahu. The protests have been going on for the past few weeks, sparked by what critics see as a government failure to handle the coronavirus crisis after initially keeping the threat of the virus at bay. Corruption charges against Netanyahu fueled the demonstrations. Israel appeared to have kept a first wave of virus infections at bay but after what has been called a hasty and erratic reopening, saw infections shoot up. The country’s economy has been battered by virus restrictions.