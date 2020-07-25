Jets trade disgruntled star safety Jamal Adams to Seahawks

NEW YORK (AP) -- The New York Jets have traded disgruntled star safety Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks.

New York parts ways with a talented player whose relationship with the franchise quickly deteriorated because of a contract dispute.

The Jets received a massive haul in the stunning deal Saturday. They sent a 2022 fourth-round draft pick along with Adams to the Seahawks for a 2021 first-rounder, a 2022 first-rounder, a 2021 third-rounder and safety Bradley McDougald -- all pending physicals.

The deal ended a contentious several months for Adams and the Jets.