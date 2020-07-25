Malaysia to expel Bangladeshi in critical Al-Jazeera report

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian authorities have detained a Bangladeshi man and will deport him for criticizing the government over its treatment of undocumented immigrants in a documentary by news broadcaster Al-Jazeera. Mohamad Rayhan Kabir had been on the run after police launched an investigation in the July 3 documentary following complaints that it was inaccurate and biased. The Immigration Department says Rayhan was arrested Friday. Al-Jazeera has defended its journalism and called for the right to report freely without intimidation. Rights activists have voiced concern over a clampdown on freedom of speech and media independence under a new government that took power in March.