Matz scheduled to start for Mets against Braves

Atlanta Braves (0-1, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (1-0, second in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Mets: Steven Matz (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets face the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

The Mets finished 40-36 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. New York hit .257 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 242 total home runs last season.

The Braves finished 46-30 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. Atlanta averaged 8.8 hits per game last year and totaled 249 home runs as a team.

INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Marcus Stroman: (left calf), Walker Lockett: (back), Robert Gsellman: (right triceps), Jed Lowrie: (knee).

Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.