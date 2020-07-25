PA man charged with attempted murder of officer

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. (WBNG) -- A man has been charged with attempted murder of an officer after an incident with state police.

According to court documents, Pennsylvania State Police say troopers responded to a car crash on July 20, and when they arrived on scene found Edward Bentler in the car with a rifle in his lap.

The documents said Bentler pointed the rifle directly at troopers as they asked him to put the rifle down.

Troopers say Bentler moved from the tailgate of the vehicle to the other side of it, where authorities say Bentler had a "clear view" of officers.

After troopers continued to ask Bentler to put the rifle down, a state trooper fired three shots which struck Bentler.

First responders took him to Scranton CMC Trauma Center. There is no update on his condition.

Pennsylvania State Police say they later discovered the rifle and the car Bentler had been driving were both stolen.

