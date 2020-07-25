Pittsburgh’s virus success fizzles in crowded bars, eateries

Whatever Pittsburgh did, it seemed to work: The city racked up a fraction of the coronavirus cases in the spring when the other side of Pennsylvania flared up into a hot spot. With a state-mandated masking order in place, Pittsburgh’s gyms, salons, bars and restaurants got permission to reopen in early June. Barely three weeks later, officials in Allegheny County — home to Pittsburgh and 1.2 million residents — raised the alarm over a spike in COVID-19 cases. The culprit? Primarily, officials say, people visiting bars and restaurants or working in them. Thus began a cascade of orders shutting down bars and restaurants in an effort to contain the outbreak.