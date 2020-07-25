Sinclair pulls show where Fauci conspiracy theory is aired

NEW YORK (AP) — The Sinclair Broadcast Group says it is pulling from the air an edition of the program “America This Week” in which a conspiracy theory about Dr. Anthony Fauci and the coronavirus is aired. The program was initially distributed to Sinclair’s stations in 81 markets across the country. Host Eric Bolling’s show features an interview with an anti-vaccine activist who says Fauci manufactured the coronavirus. There has been no evidence that the virus was produced in a lab, much less any of Fauci’s involvement. Sinclair says it wants to add more viewpoints and context and air it next week.