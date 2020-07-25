Some worry that White House briefings are a broken tradition

NEW YORK (AP) — Reporters ask questions, and Kayleigh McEnany stands at the podium to respond. But besides that visual, much is unrecognizable about the White House press briefings since she revived them. The former president of the White House Correspondents’ Association says he’s concerned about how political they’ve become and the lack of information provided. McEnany is adept at parrying or deflecting questions and, like her boss, going on the attack against the press. Some experts say the press shares some blame for the breakdown, with a preoccupation with presidential tweets and a hostile attitude.