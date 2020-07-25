Vestal woman dead after being struck by a vehicle

TOWN OF UNION (WBNG) -- New York State Police say a woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the town of Union.

Police say the incident happened around noon on Saturday.

After an investigation, authorities say Nellie L. Smith of Vestal, 87, was attempting to cross the Union Center Highway when she was struck by a vehicle.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

An official press release added the driver of that vehicle was a 74-year-old woman from Endicott.

The Broome County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.