Warmer for Sunday!

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog possible late. Wind: Light W. Low: 63 (60-66)

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot. Wind: Calm becoming W 5-8 mph. High: 88 (86-93)

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, warm, and muggy. Patchy fog possible. Wind: W 5-8 mph. Low: 66 (64-70)

Forecast Discussion

High pressure is in control this weekend giving us some great summer weather! Plenty of sun is expected throughout the remainder of the weekend. Sunday is going to be a hot one, but dew points remain comfortable so we won't have to worry about high heat index values. High temperatures for Sunday will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Temperatures stay mild for Sunday night and humidity starts building in.

Monday and Tuesday are unsettled with a bit of uncertainty. A cold front is expected to push through on Monday, but models have been pushing the timing back, bringing it through later Monday night. The front should enter the area by Tuesday morning. A few showers and thunderstorms could still develop ahead of the front on Monday afternoon, but we've reduced the rain chances for Monday to 30%. Right now, Tuesday has the better chance of seeing showers and thunderstorms. The chance for precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday and Thursday will feature cooler temperatures and just the slight chance of a few showers. There is a 20% chance for rain both days. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

By the end of the week, we bring some quiet weather back into the forecast. Partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s are expected for Friday and Saturday.