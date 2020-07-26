Activists march in Binghamton in response to law enforcement proposals

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Dozens of people gathered at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. statue in downtown Binghamton on Sunday for a march in response to recent legislative proposals made by local sheriff's departments.

Truth Pharm, Justice and Unity for the Southern Tier, Binghamton Progressive Leaders of Tomorrow and Citizen Action teamed up for the march which ended at the Broome County Courthouse.

Activists shared their experiences with the criminal justice system, growing up as a person of color and made speeches condemning the proposals made by the departments.

The proposals include making resisting arrest as Class D felony, and limiting the ability for citizens to approach an officer who is performing his or her duty.

Activists argued that governments should be focusing on improving mental health resources and fighting police brutality rather than increasing protections for police officers.

"They're trying to remove citizens' ability to record police's bad actions," said Alexis Pleus, Executive Director of Truth Pharm. "Imagine that no citizen would be able to come within 25 feet of an officer while he's engaged in his duty, that's outrageous."

12 News reached out to the Broome County Sheriff's Office for a comment. We have not yet heard back.