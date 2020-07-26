Body of civil rights icon John Lewis crosses Selma bridge

SELMA, Ala. (AP) -- The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis has crossed Selma's Edmund Pettus Bridge for the final time as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon.

A processional with Lewis' casket was carried Sunday across the bridge where he and other civil rights marchers were beaten 55 years ago on "Bloody Sunday," a key event in the fight for voting rights for African Americans.

Lewis will lie in repose at the Alabama Capitol on Sunday afternoon.

Lewis died July 17 at the age of 80, months after he was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer.