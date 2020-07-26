Car parade raises money for Sock Out Cancer

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- What organizers called the longest parade ever in Broome County took place Saturday, and all to benefit a good cause.

Hundreds of cars lined up for the first ever Sock Out Cancer parade, organized by Bob Connelly to make up for the cancellation of many of the area's summer car shows.

Admission was a $10 donation to Sock Out Cancer, an organization created by Security Mutual to help individuals who have cancer, but are struggling financially. Participants were also asked to make a food donation to CHOW.

The parade included everything from classic cars to dune buggies and everything in between.

For many in the crowd, including Connelly, the cause hit close to home.

"I'm a three-time cancer survivor, and I know what it is," Connelly said. "The first time was when I was seventeen so it has a special meaning to me and we're raising a lot of money."

Joseph Pauline of Binghamton brought his 1931 Ford Model A out to the event, and said seeing so many people come out in support of the cause meant a lot to him.

"My daughter is a cancer survivor, and I'll participate in anything that's raising money for that cause," Pauline said.

Organizers say their research tells them the 9.4-mile route more than triples the previous record for the largest parade in Broome County which they say took place back in the 1920's.