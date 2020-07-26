Courthouse set on fire during protest in California

OAKLAND, Ca. (AP) — Police in California say protesters set fire to a courthouse, damaged a police station and assaulted officers after a peaceful demonstration intensified late Saturday. Police say demonstrators broke windows, spray painted graffiti, shot fireworks and pointed lasers at officers. An unlawful assembly was declared around 11:30 p.m. and police say officers asked the crowd to disperse. The fire broke out at the Alameda County Superior Courthouse and was later contained. The protest started peacefully with the “Wall of Moms,” similar to a group that formed in Portland, Oregon, as protesters faced off with U.S. agents sent by President Donald Trump to clamp down on demonstrations that have occurred nightly since the death of George Floyd.