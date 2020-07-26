Garnar condemns defaced county property

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar condemned the defacement of Broome County property in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Garnar posted several pictures to his Facebook page, which revealed parts of the Christopher Columbus Statue and Broome County Courthouse in Binghamton had been defaced with yellow spray-paint.

In the post, the county executive said:

"Today county property including the Courthouse and the Columbus statue was defaced. Let me be perfectly clear -- lawlessness will not be tolerated in Broome County and we will work to find the person who did this and bring them to justice."