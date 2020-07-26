Hawaii prepares for high winds, rain as hurricane nears

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii is preparing for the onslaught of Hurricane Douglas, which is projected to start impacting the island state on Sunday. The storm was gradually weakening on Saturday but officials said that shouldn’t lull anyone into complacency. They expect significant impacts as the Category 1 hurricane makes its point of closest approach or possible landfall. Oahu is under a hurricane warning, with landfall expected as early as midday Sunday. The Big Island and Maui remained under hurricane watches. Thirteen shelters will open Sunday morning in the Honolulu area. Everyone must wear a face covering to be admitted.