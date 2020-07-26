Heat advisory in effect Monday

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SW 3-7 mph. Low: 66 (64-70)

Monday: HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR BROOME, TIOGA, CORTLAND, TOMPKINS, CHENANGO, AND OTSEGO COUNTIES FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM. Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. 30% chance of PM showers and thunderstorms. Wind: W 5-11 mph. High: 89 (86-93)

Monday Night: Partly cloudy and humid. 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Wind: SW 5-9 mph. Low: 69 (67-72)

Forecast Discussion

A HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BROOME, TIOGA, CORTLAND, TOMPKINS, CHENANGO, AND OTSEGO COUNTIES STARTING MONDAY AT 11 AM AND LASTING THROUGH 8 PM MONDAY.

High pressure is moving overhead today providing us with dry and quiet, but hot weather. Mostly clear skies are expected tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Temperatures and dew points continue to climb for Monday. High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s and low 90s along with dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s. The combination of these two things give us heat index values in the mid to upper 90s tomorrow, Hence, why the heat advisory was issued. A few showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop tomorrow afternoon and evening with the heating of the day. The chance for precipitation is 30% on Monday.

A cold front will move through the area on Tuesday morning bringing showers and a few thunderstorms. Once this front passes, it will cool temperatures down and lower our dew points too. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday bring a slight chance for some isolated showers. High temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s continue throughout the remainder of the week and into next weekend. Lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. The chance for rain returns by next Sunday.