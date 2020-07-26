Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phil Gosselin hit two home runs, Didi Gregorius went deep again and new dad Zack Wheeler won his Philadelphia Phillies debut in a 7-1 victory over the Miami Marlins on Saturday. Gosselin connected for a two-run shot off Alex Vesia in the sixth inning to give the Phillies a 3-1 lead and send manager Joe Girardi on his way to his first win with the team. Gosselin homered again in the eighth for his first career multi-homer game and a 7-1 lead. Gosselin went 3 for 3 while batting eighth as the designated hitter. He had seven career home runs in 647 at-bats over seven years coming into the season.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt homered, Adam Wainwright pitched six solid innings, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-1 on Saturday. Wainwright pitched out of a bases loaded, no-out jam in the second, giving up just one run. He retired 14 of the final 15 batters he faced as the Cardinals beat the Pirates for the 12th time in their last 13 games. The Pirates managed just three hits. Josh Bell had a single and scored Pittsburgh’s lone run.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, (AP) — Sergio Santos scored in the 63rd minute and the Philadelphia Union overcame a quiet first half to advance to the quarterfinals of the MLS is Back tournament with a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. The Union will play the winner of Sunday’s match between the Vancouver Whitecaps and Sporting Kansas City in a quarterfinal on Thursday. The Revolution were eliminated but not without some drama. New England coach Bruce Arena, the former U.S. national team coach, was handed a red card following the game, apparently for comments made to officials.

UNDATED (AP) — Videos of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s perimeter progress quickly made the rounds on social media, serving more as a warning than a highlight. Antetokounmpo’s shooting display was nothing spectacular. Dozens, perhaps hundreds of NBA players would knock down a few 3-pointers in a row under the same circumstances. None has the Greek Freak’s combination of size and athleticism. If Antetokounmpo can shoot like that in real games, maybe the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks can finish the job and win the title this season. But defending champion Toronto looms as a threat again. Boston and Miami also have the personnel to come out of the Eastern Conference when the NBA resumes at Walt Disney World.

TORONTO (AP) — The displaced Toronto Blue Jays will play in Buffalo, New York, this year amid the pandemic. The team had been looking for a major league ballpark after the Canadian government didn’t allow the club to play in Toronto, but was unsuccessful in securing a big league site. The Blue Jays say the greater part of their home schedule will be played in the home of the club’s Triple-A affiliate. The Blue Jays’ first game in Buffalo will be either on July 31 against the Phillies or on Aug. 11 against the Marlins.

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Soccer’s World Cup-style tournament nearly got derailed before it started with coronavirus outbreaks among two teams. Nashville and FC Dallas had to be pulled from the tournament. But the MLS bubble seems to be working since those initial problems. There have been only two other positive tests among players, coaches and staff. The league has also gone six consecutive testing cycles without a positive test. That has allowed the focus to be on the field with the knockout rounds of the tournament beginning this weekend.