India’s PM to attend temple groundbreaking at disputed site

NEW DELHI (AP) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a groundbreaking ceremony next week for a Hindu temple on a disputed site in northern India where a 16th century mosque was torn down by Hindu hard-liners in 1992. The trust overseeing the temple construction says the ceremony is set for Aug. 5, a date they say is astrologically auspicious for Hindus but that also marks a year since India revoked the semi-autonomous status of its only Muslim-majority state, Jammu and Kashmir. The symbolism is impossible to miss. Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party has long pledged to strip Kashmir’s autonomy and to build a temple to the Hindu god Ram where the Mughal-era mosque once stood.