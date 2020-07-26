 Skip to Content

Irish national convicted in police station bombing deported

New
5:06 pm National News from the Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — An Irish national convicted of bombing a police station in Ireland in the 1990s has been deported from Boston. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said this week that Darcy McMenamin was deported July 20 after a Boston immigration judge denied his request to remain in the country. The agency says McMenamin was a member of the Irish Republican Army who had been sentenced to eight years in prison for participating in a 1993 police station bombing in Northern Ireland. ICE says McMenamin was granted temporary entry into the U.S. in 2007 for the birth of his child, but never left.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content