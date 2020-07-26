Man charged with first degree robbery

ITHACA (WBNG) -- A man has been charged with robbery in the first degree after robbing a convenience store with a handgun.

The Ithaca Police Department says Allen Forest of Lansing entered a store, displayed a handgun and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Forest was arraigned at Ithaca City Court and has been remanded to the Tompkins County Jail.

Ithaca Police say there are four other armed robberies that are still under investigation. Authorities say all of those incidents were reported to the department within the last 15 days.