Nursing homes eye more private rooms in post-pandemic future

U.S. nursing homes have remained mostly locked down since COVID-19 swept through earlier this year. It may be a while before that changes. Trade association leader Mark Parkinson says family visits won’t return to pre-pandemic levels until scientists develop a vaccine for the virus that has killed a disproportionate number of nursing home residents. In the meantime, the CEO of the American Health Care Association says nursing homes are safe for residents, provided they have enough testing and personal protective equipment. Many homes are still struggling to get enough of both as virus cases surge around the country.