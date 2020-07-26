Philadelphia advances with 1-0 win over New England

LAKE BUENA VISTA, (AP) — Sergio Santos scored in the 63rd minute and the Philadelphia Union overcame a quiet first half to advance to the quarterfinals of the MLS is Back tournament with a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. The Union will play the winner of Sunday’s match between the Vancouver Whitecaps and Sporting Kansas City in a quarterfinal on Thursday. The Revolution were eliminated but not without some drama. New England coach Bruce Arena, the former U.S. national team coach, was handed a red card following the game, apparently for comments made to officials.