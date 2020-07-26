Police investigating two armed robberies in Ithaca

ITHACA (WBNG) -- Two armed robberies took place in Ithaca from Saturday evening to early Sunday morning.

The Ithaca Police Department says the first incident occurred at the Hilton Garden Inn on Seneca Street on Saturday evening.

Police say a person reportedly entered the inn, walked around the lobby until it was clear of people, before pulling out a firearm and pointing it at an inn clerk.

Authorities say the person demanded money from the clerk, and then left with an undisclosed amount of cash. The clerk was not hurt in the incident.

The second incident happened at the A-Plus Gas Station on South Cayuga Street early Sunday morning.

Police say a person displayed a handgun to a cashier at the gas station, and demanded money.

Police added the cashier was not hurt in the incident, and the suspect left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Both incidents are currently under investigation. Ithaca Police ask anyone with information to contact them.