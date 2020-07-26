Porcello expected to start as New York hosts Atlanta

Atlanta Braves (1-1, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (1-1, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Sean Newcomb (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Mets: Rick Porcello (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take on the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

The Mets went 40-36 in division games in 2019. New York averaged 8.9 hits per game last season and totaled 242 home runs as a team.

The Braves finished 46-30 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. Atlanta pitchers had an ERA of 4.19 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.36.

INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Marcus Stroman: (left calf), Walker Lockett: (back), Robert Gsellman: (right triceps), Jed Lowrie: (knee).

Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.