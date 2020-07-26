Portland: Big protest crowds again over US agents’ presence

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered in Portland, Oregon, for another night of protests Saturday as demonstrations over George Floyd’s killing and the presence of federal agents sent by President Donald Trump showed no signs of abating. Crowds began to march toward the city’s federal courthouse around 9:15 p.m. During demonstrations the previous night federal agents repeatedly fired tear gas to break up rowdy protests. Protests have happened in Oregon’s largest city nightly for two months since Floyd was killed in Minneapolis in May. Trump said he sent federal agents to Portland to halt the unrest but state and local officials say they are making the situation worse.