ProPublica posts NYPD records, bypassing judge’s blockade

NEW YORK (AP) — A news website has published a database containing complaint information for thousands of New York City police officers days after a federal judge paused the public release of such records. ProPublica posted the database Sunday, explaining in a note to readers that it isn’t obligated to comply with Judge Katherine Polk Failla’s temporary restraining order because it is not a party to a union lawsuit challenging the release of such records. Deputy Managing Editor Eric Umansky said ProPublica requested the information from the city’s police watchdog agency, the Civilian Complaint Review Board, soon after last month’s repeal of state law that for decades had prevented the disclosure of disciplinary records.