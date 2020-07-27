 Skip to Content

2 found dead after fire; others forced to jump to safety

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say fire swept through a three-story home in eastern Pennsylvania, killing two people and forcing several others — including at least one young child — to jump from a second-floor window. Chief James Wehr of the Allentown fire department said one of the four was inured and was taken to a hospital, and three firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion. Fire crews were called to the Allentown home at about 11:30 a.m. Monday. The Lehigh County coroner’s office will determine the cause and manner of death. Wehr said it wasn’t immediately clear where the fire originated or how it started.

