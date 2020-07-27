Anti-racism demonstrators to protest in Sydney despite ban

SYDNEY (AP) — Anti-racism protesters plan to demonstrate in downtown Sydney despite court rulings that the gathering is illegal due to the pandemic threat. Organiser Paddy Gibson said the gathering on Tuesday would be safer than going to a crowded shopping mall or many Sydney workplaces. Gibson had organized the demonstration with the family of David Dungay, a 26-year-old Indigenous man who died in 2015 while being restrained in a Sydney prison after repeatedly saying: “I can’t breathe.” Outdoor gatherings are limited to 20 people in Sydney due to the pandemic.