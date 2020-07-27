Australian watchdog accuses Google of privacy breaches

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s consumer watchdog has launched court action against Google alleging the technology giant misled account holders about its use of their personal data. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission alleges the California-based company misled millions of Australians to obtain their consent and expand the scope of personal information that Google collects about users’ internet activity to target advertising. The allegations arise from Google’s move in 2016 to start combining users’ personal information in their Google accounts with information from the same users’ activity on non-Google sites that used Google technology to display ads.