Body of John Lewis arrives in DC to lie in state at Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — The body of the late Rep. John Lewis has arrived in Washington to lie in state as lawmakers gather to pay tribute to the long-time Georgia lawmaker and icon of the civil rights movement. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a delegation to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland to greet Lewis’s flag-draped casket. A motorcade carrying the body stopped at Black Lives Matter Plaza as it winds through Washington on its way to the U.S. Capitol, where he will be the first black lawmaker to lie in state in the Rotunda.