Chinese scientist charged with visa fraud appears in court

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Chinese scientist charged with visa fraud after authorities said she concealed her military ties to China in order to work in the U.S. made her first appearance in federal court by video. Thirty-seven-year-old Juan Tang was appointed a federal public defender Monday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Deborah Barnes also ordered Tang to remain in custody, saying she is a flight risk. The Justice Department last week announced charges against Tang and three other scientists living in the U.S., saying they lied about their status as members of China’s People’s Liberation Army. Her attorney said Tang followed normal procedures and could be caught up in U.S. hostility toward China.