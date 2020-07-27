Chloe Zhao’s ‘Nomadland’ to premiere across fall festivals

NEW YORK (AP) — Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland,” starring Frances McDormand, will premiere across the major fall film festivals in an alliance forged by the Venice, Toronto, New York and Telluride festivals. “Nomadland,” Zhao’s follow-up to her acclaimed “The Rider,” is the first movie announced in the new partnership that has brought together the fall’s biggest movie launch pads, which typically compete against each other for world premiere rights. Venice, Toronto and New York are all prepping primarily virtual editions. Telluride was forced to cancel entirely, but it will carry on in drive-in screenings in Los Angeles.