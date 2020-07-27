Cliff Signor’s son reflects on the legacy he left on hockey in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - Cliff Signor, the man credited with bringing hockey to the city of Binghamton, passed away last week at the age of 97.

His son Brian said his father relished in being part of the Binghamton community.

Signor was the former vice president of the Binghamton Triplets and brought professional hockey to Binghamton in 1973.

"He said let's start a hockey team, so he started a hockey team," said Brian.

"Team owner" is a title Cliff's son Brian said made his childhood unlike any other.

"I'm working there, we are selling tickets and making arrangements, it was fun I was in the locker room all the time," said Brian.

Brian said his father's main concern with the fans who packed the Broome County Veterans Memorial Arena.

"The first year we could have sold out the place for the next year with season tickets and my dad refused to do that," said Brian. Instead, Signor gave everyone the chance to grab a ticket on a given game night.

Put simply, Brian said his dad was just a great man.

"I was with my dad 24/7, he took me places that kids didn't go."

Cliff passed away in a nursing home without his son by his side on Tuesday, July 21. His passing leaves behind a legacy that goes beyond the Binghamton hockey community

"97 year's old, he lived a great generous life, people should know," said Brian.

Signor also constructed the Chenango Bridge ice rink to provide a spot for youth hockey. He also started the Binghamton Barons and created the High School Hockey League.