Cyberstalker gets 4 years in prison for ‘war’ on woman

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A 27-year-old Maryland man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for his year-long cyberstalking campaign against an ex-girlfriend. Ahmad Kazzelbach pleaded guilty in January to tampering with the Baltimore woman’s email and social media accounts, interfering with her job and making false police reports against her. His 18 bogus reports led to her getting wrongfully arrested twice and spending four nights in jail. During Monday’s sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge James Bredar said Kazzelbach “weaponized” the criminal justice system to torment his ex-girlfriend. Kazzelbach apologized to his victim, who said she felt helpless and horrified that he could get her falsely imprisoned.