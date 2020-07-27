Chinese authorities take control of US consulate in Chengdu

CHENGDU, China (AP) — Chinese authorities have taken control of the former U.S. consulate in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu after it was ordered closed amid rising tensions between the global powers. China ordered the mission to be shut in retaliation for a U.S. order to close the Chinese Consulate in Houston. The tit-for-tat closings marked a significant escalation in the multiple disputes between the countries over a range of issues, including trade, technology, national security and human rights. A State Department statement expressed disappointment in the closure.