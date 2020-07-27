German couple detained over threat mail to lawmakers, others

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they have temporarily detained a former Bavarian police officer and his wife and their home has been searched in connection with an investigation into a series of far-right death threats emailed to left-wing lawmakers. Frankfurt prosecutors said Monday they had on Friday detained a 63-year-old former police officer and his 55-year-old wife in the Bavarian town of Landshut in connection with the mails. The two are suspected of sending multiple emails to parliamentarians and others, and were released after evidence had been secured from their home, the dpa news agency reported.