Happ expected to start for the Yankees against Phillies

New York Yankees (2-1, second in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (1-2, fourth in the AL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: J.A. Happ (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Phillies: Jake Arrieta (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the New York Yankees on Monday.

The Phillies finished 45-36 in home games in 2019. Philadelphia hit .246 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 215 total home runs last year.

The Yankees finished 46-35 in road games in 2019. New York averaged 9.2 hits per game last year, batting .267 as a team.

INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow).

Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka: (concussion), Luis Severino: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.