Hazy, hot & humid

Heat Advisory for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Otsego, Tioga and Tompkins Counties from 11 AM until 8 PM.

MONDAY: Early sun with increasing afternoon clouds. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 0-.25” (.50”) 30% High 90 (86-92) Wind WSW 10-15 G20 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 0-.10”, (.50”) Low 68 (66-70) Wind WSW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with early showers and thunderstorms. 40% High 84 (80-86) Wind W becoming NW 3-8 mph

After early sunshine, an approaching front will give us clouds and showers in the afternoon. We will be very warm with heat indices in the 80s and 90s. The chance of showers and thunderstorms continues tonight.

The front will finally come through Tuesday. We'll have early showers and thunderstorms, with increasing sunshine into the afternoon.

Other than a few stray showers Wednesday, we'll finish the week with some very pleasant weather. Partly cloudy, warm and comfortable. We could see a few showers on Sunday.

