Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pittsburgh’s Derek Shelton staged baseball’s first major, socially distanced umpire argument, then got his first victory as a big league manager as the Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1. Shelton came out to argue with plate umpire Jordan Baker in the third inning after pitcher Derek Holland was ejected from the dugout for arguing balls and strikes. Shelton pulled a gaiter over his face as he left the dugout, and Baker pulled a face mask out of his pocket and held it to his face as Shelton argued from about six feet away. Baker let Shelton say his peace, and the first-year skipper was not ejected.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brian Anderson and Miguel Rojas each hit three-run homers and the Miami Marlins overcame the late scratch of their starting pitcher and a looming health scare to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-6. Jose Urena was bumped from his start about 90 minutes before the first pitch. The Marlins did not disclose the reason. Miami had other players unavailable. Garrett Cooper and Harold Ramirez also were out of the lineup after playing in the first two games of the season-opening, three-game set against the Phillies. The Marlins rallied from 4-0 and 5-4 holes to rough up the Phillies.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Joel Embiid is hurting, and that’s a cause for concern as the Philadelphia 76ers get set to restart their season this week. The All-Star starting center sat out Philadelphia’s scrimmage against Oklahoma City on Sunday with right calf tightness, something 76ers coach Brett Brown hopes is merely a minor blip. Also Sunday, Phoenix and Boston got guards Ricky Rubio and Kemba Walker back into their respective lineups.