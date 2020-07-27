Israel, Hezbollah trade fire across volatile Lebanese border

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces are exchanging fire with Hezbollah militants along the volatile Israeli-Lebanese frontier. It’s the heaviest fighting between the two enemies in nearly a year. An Israeli army spokesperson says the military has blocked an attempt by armed militants to cross the frontier. There was no immediate statement by Hezbollah. Israel has been on high alert for a possible attack by Hezbollah after an Israeli airstrike in Syria killed a Hezbollah militant last week. Monday’s fighting occurred in an area known as Chebaa Farms, which Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war and is claimed by Lebanon. Residents of southern Lebanon have reported ongoing Israeli shelling for more than an hour.